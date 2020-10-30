ELGIN — The Elgin branch of U.S. Bank is set to close on Jan. 2, 2021, leaving the small Eastern Oregon town with just one remaining financial institution.
“Obviously we’re sad that we’re losing a bank and with that we lose a few local jobs,” said Elgin Mayor Allan Duffy. “Anyone that was local that was employed (at the bank) ... we want to make sure they’re taken care of.”
U.S. Bank recently announced the closure of 32 Oregon branches, including the Elgin branch. The impending loss will leave only one financial institution in town.
“It’s definitely not a good thing if there are less financial institutions in a community,” said Scott McConnell, who teaches economics at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande. McConnell noted “financing is the lifeblood of a local economy.”
The closure leaves only a Community Bank branch in Elgin. With no banks in nearby Imbler, those seeking an alternative will have to travel 20 miles into La Grande.
“I would guess that Community Bank is seeing some influx and some new accounts,” Duffy said. “We loved having two banks, but if we have one bank and we have people moving accounts over there, hopefully that kind of secures them in our community.”
According to a Federal Reserve report on rural banking access from November 2019, the distance a person has to travel to access financial services can make banking more expensive.
“Studies find that interest rates increase as the distance between a business and the local branch of its lender grows — a potential reason why the majority of small businesses borrow from institutions with a local presence,” the report stated.
McConnell said the closure represents a trend with larger banking organizations, which are moving their services online while shuttering much of their brick-and-mortar presence. But smaller, more locally focused banks have been slower to move online. McConnell noted there might be a silver lining in that trend.
“Banks that are more regionally or locally owned are more invested in keeping the local economy moving,” McConnell said.
The news of the closure comes as concerns abound over the potential loss of Elgin’s Boise Cascade plywood plant this winter.
“It’s been tough, you know, there’s no doubt about it,” Duffy said. “Being smaller and rural obviously puts a little more burden on us, but I think we have a strong community and, you know, we’ll pull out of this.”
