ELGIN — An Elgin man facing charges for killing his dog and assaulting Union County sheriff’s deputies is back in jail.
Deputies picked up Paul Kevin Sanders, 53, on Saturday, Oct. 30, on a warrant for missing his arraignment on Oct. 26. The arrest went down without incident, according to the declarations sheriff’s Cpl. Luke Stonebreaker and reserve deputy Brad Bell filed in Union County Circuit Court, which was an about-face from when the sheriff’s office arrested Sanders on Sept. 14 following a gruesome finding.
Sheriff Cody Bowen said Sanders had killed his dog and set fire to the dead animal.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Schaad documented the arrest in a probable cause declaration he filed with the circuit court on Sept. 15.
According to the declaration, Schaad, two days earlier, responded to Sanders’ home on the 300 block of North 15th Street, Elgin. Sanders was suffering mental health issues, and the sheriff’s office received a report he killed his dog.
Schaad reported a state trooper also responded to the home and saw someone dash into bushes, but a search did not turn up Sanders. But according to the document, Shadd and others did smell “what I believed to be burning hair and flesh.” And a relative of Sanders stated he called her and said he had slit his dog’s throat and burned the animal as a sacrifice.
Law enforcement also heard from an adjacent property owner, who reported that at about 4:30 p.m. that day he heard a dog in distress and realized the sounds came from Sanders’ property.
Schaad on Sept. 14 heard Sanders was driving around in his pickup, so he waited for Sanders at his home.
There, the sergeant detained Sanders, according to the declaration, and Sanders “admitted to killing and burning his dog because Abraham told him to sacrifice it instead of his son.”
Sanders gave Schaad permission to enter the backyard and examine the remains of what appeared to be the dog.
From there, Schaad took Sanders for a psychiatric evaluation. He admitted to using marijuana and methamphetamine within the past 24 hours, according to the document, so the Center for Human Development, which provides mental health care in Union County, would not hold Sanders. Schaad took Sanders to the county jail for aggravated animal abuse.
At the jail, Sanders refused to enter a cell, the document stated, and claimed he was unlawfully arrested.
“I told him again why he had been arrested and escorted him to the detox cell,” Schaad reported.
But Sanders shoved his way out of the cell, according to the declaration, and struck deputy Mary Tambini in the upper lip and nose, and deputy Kevin Bullock received a superficial scratch on his arm.
State records show Tambini graduated from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training in June, and the sheriff’s office hired Bullock on Aug. 1.
Schaad also reported Sanders went after him, grabbing his genitals through his trousers and causing temporary pain.
Sanders stayed in the jail only about a day. He signed a jail release agreement on Sept. 15 stating he would show up for court. Sanders also was to “remain engaged” with mental health services with the Center for Human Development and he was not allowed to possess or care for animals.
The district attorney’s office in court filings stated Sanders failed to live up to the deal because he was not engaged with CHD. The court on Oct. 26 issued an arrest warrant for Sanders. And deputy Bell in his declaration noted Sanders had a dog in his vehicle at the time of his arrest Oct. 30 and said it was his.
The court appointed Rick Dall as Sanders’ public defender. Dall said because the case was pending, he was not able to discuss the case or his client but is working to resolve it “fairly quickly.”
The district attorney’s office arraigned Sanders on Nov. 1 on charges of first-degree aggravated animal abuse, assaulting a public safety officer and attempted assault of a public safety officer. The third charge is a misdemeanor, but others are Class C felonies.
The court set Nov. 22 as the date for Sanders to enter a plea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.