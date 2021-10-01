LA GRANDE — An Elgin man has been sentenced to a prison term of 14 years and seven months after being found guilty of multiple charges of sex abuse and assault.
Joseph Ainsworth, 40, of Elgin, was sentenced to a 175-month prison term on Monday, Sept. 27, by Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers after the conclusion of two separate bench trials that took place over multiple days in July and August, according to a press release from the Union County District Attorney’s office.
The case was initiated in July 2020 when the mother of two juvenile females reported to law enforcement that her two daughters disclosed to her that they had been sexually abused by Ainsworth, who was their stepfather, over the course of several years. The abuse was alleged to have occurred in several states, including Oregon.
A joint investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Human Services was started on July 24, 2020, the day after Ainsworth struck his two juvenile male sons, one in the face and the other in the leg. The juveniles were taken to Grande Ronde Hospital where medical staff observed bruises on each of the males, according to the press release.
Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies Kyle Witty and John Sutton and case worker Jasmine Smith investigated the allegations. In addition, Katie Greathouse of the Mt. Emily Safe Center conducted forensic interviews where all of the juveniles disclosed abuse. Ainsworth was arrested Aug. 4, 2020, and was lodged in the Union County Jail after being charged with several felonies and misdemeanors.
At the request of Ainsworth, Powers split the case into two separate trials. The first trial concluded on July 12, 2021, when Ainsworth was found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault involving the two juvenile males. The second trial concluded on Aug. 10, 2021, when the defendant was found guilty of two counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of third-degree sex abuse relating to the juvenile females.
Ainsworth has already started serving his sentence with the Oregon Department of Corrections.
