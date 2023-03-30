Deer hunters notified Oregon State Police troopers on Friday, Oct. 1, 2022, that they had located a deceased bull elk north of Elgin. The bull elk was on private timber company lands off Kingsbury Lane in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit.
ELGIN — A bull elk shot in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit on the opening day of deer season led to jail time for an Elgin man, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Cody Murrill, 42, pleaded guilty to poaching charges on Jan. 20 in Union County Circuit Court, according to ODFW. Murrill was convicted on charges of taking a male bull elk in violation of wildlife laws and wasting wildlife, according to Oregon public records.
He was represented by Baker City attorney Kyra Kay Rohner.
The poaching occurred on Oct. 1, 2022, the release said. Murrill intended to poach a cow elk for meat, but mistakenly shot a large bull. He left the bull to waste and on Oct. 3, hunters came across the carcass. They reported the discovery to the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife division.
Troopers reviewed footage from the game cameras in the area and were able to identify Murrill’s truck. At first, Murrill denied having anything to do with the poaching, but later called OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers to confess the crime.
Murrill told law enforcement that when he first abandoned the carcass he originally planned to recover the meat and antlers later that night, but when he returned the carcass was partially scavenged, according to ODFW. Fearing that there were wolves in the area, he again left the carcass. He returned the next day to remove the antlers, but his saw broke.
Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers sentenced Murrill to 10 days in county jail, according to Oregon public records. Murrill will also undergo one year of probation and have his hunting license suspended for one year.
Murrill was ordered to forfeit his rifle with scope and pay $440 in fines, according to ODFW.
“The 10 days in jail is more jail time than we typically see in fish and wildlife cases, which is one positive outcome of this sentencing,” OSP Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Chris Hawkins said.
According to ODFW, the hunters who reported the incident had a choice of two rewards — $500 cash or four hunter preference points. They chose the preference points, which allows them a better chance of drawing an opportunity to hunt in the future.
Oregon Hunters Association President Steve Hagan said the Turn In Poachers incentive program has been successful. It helps solve crimes when more people pay attention to their surroundings and report suspicious incidents, according to Hawkins.
“We agree that eyes in the woods are key to acquiring evidence in order to make cases and I’m glad preference points were given in this case,” he said. “That method of reward has proven to be very effective with regards to the gathering of evidence.”
