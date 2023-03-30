Elk poaching.jpeg

Deer hunters notified Oregon State Police troopers on Friday, Oct. 1, 2022, that they had located a deceased bull elk north of Elgin. The bull elk was on private timber company lands off Kingsbury Lane in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit.

ELGIN — A bull elk shot in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit on the opening day of deer season led to jail time for an Elgin man, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

Cody Murrill, 42, pleaded guilty to poaching charges on Jan. 20 in Union County Circuit Court, according to ODFW. Murrill was convicted on charges of taking a male bull elk in violation of wildlife laws and wasting wildlife, according to Oregon public records.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

