ELGIN — Buffalo hides, cannonballs and a 1976 Datsun.
All three are part of the colorful but mysterious story of the latest addition to the Elgin Museum complex.
The new museum piece is a wagon that has bad wheels but easily gets imaginations rolling. The 10-foot long wagon, made of iron and wood, is believed to have hauled buffalo hides in the 1800s and ammunition during the Civil War, according to Brian Shaw of La Grande, who donated it to the Elgin Museum in July.
Shaw obtained the wagon about four years ago in a trade with a movie producer who then lived in Starkey and has since moved to Arizona. The man told Shaw the wagon was used to haul ammunition, which could have included cannonballs during the Civil War but did not say if it was used by the Union or the Confederate army.
He also told Shaw the wagon was used to transport buffalo hides in the sandhills of Nebraska, a state where wild bison were once abundant.
Little else is known about the wagon’s history.
A unique trade
Shaw gave the movie producer his orange 1976 Datsun for the wagon. He made the trade after the movie producer expressed an interest in his old vehicle.
“He once had one just like it and wanted mine for sentimental reasons," Shaw said.
Shaw donated the wagon because he wanted to help the museum. He said he did not have the necessary means to restore it.
Charlie Horn, the curator for the Elgin Museum, said restoring the wagon’s wheels would be costly but he hopes it someday can be done. Repairing the wheels, Horn said, would allow more people to see the wagon.
“It could then appear in parades," he said.
The wagon appears to be designed to be pulled by four horses but Horn said it is easy to imagine a time when additional ones were needed during the Civil War.
“It probably needed more horses when it was carrying cannonballs," said Horn, a member of the Elgin Museum and Historical Society Board.
The wagon’s wheels are typical of many from the 1800s. Each has wooden spokes within a wooden wheel that are enclosed by iron tires. Horn said a problem the wheels is the wooden spokes and rims would shrink over time, preventing them from maintaining their fit within the iron rim. The metal tires would then become loose.
To correct the issue, the metal tire has to be shrunk by heat and placed in a shrinking machine which exerted force which brought the metal, made malleable by the heat, closer together. This process reduced the diameter of the metal tire so that it would fit better over the wooden interior rim and spokes.
Horn said there is evidence of the shrinking process on the metal tires of the wheels of the ammunition wagon.
“I think they were shrunk at least twice,’’ Horn said.
Another feature that intrigues Horn is the wagon's suspension system, which includes metal shock absorbers. Each is composed of 14 curved pieces of layered metal.
“You do not see something like this everyday," he said.
Settling in at the museum
A new sign identifying the wagon and explaining its history accompanies the wagon. The sign was paid for by Horn and David Reed of Elgin, also a member of the Elgin Museum and Historical Society Board. The sign is a replica of one that came with the wagon. Shaw said the design of the sign makes him feel like it was publicly displayed somewhere else.
The wagon was transported to the Elgin Museum with major help from Rick Muilenburg of La Grande and Marshal Kilby of Summerville. Muilenburg operated, free of charge, a forklift he provided to load the wagon onto a flatbed trailer owned by Kilby, a member of the Elgin Museum and Historical Society Board.
Gerald Hopkins, president of the Elgin Museum and Historical Society, said that lowering the wagon onto the pickup was hair raising because of the wagon's weight.
“I was afraid it would go right through it," he said.
The ammunition wagon is now on display outside the Elgin Museum. It is next to the old city jail the Elgin Museum and Historical Society restored about two years ago.
“It is a precious piece. I think people will really like it," Hopkins said.
