ELGIN — Students representing the Opera House Youth Actors in Elgin will perform musical theater on June 25-27 at the 2021 Junior Theater Festival in Sugar Land, Texas, their first festival in over a year.
The Elgin-based group, which draws in members from Wallowa, Union and Umatilla counties, took the top group award at the festival in 2019 and 2020, along with a handful of individual awards. This year, they are looking for a repeat.
“I am excited, this is the most nerve-wracking thing I do at the opera house,” OHYA director Terry Hale said. “I’m nervous for the kids, and we really root for them because we know how hard they worked.”
Every year, Junior Theater Festivals occur at multiple locations throughout the United States to celebrate musical theater. In 2019, nearly 15,000 people attended at least one of the three festivals. This year, there will be 50 groups in attendance, plus an additional seven joining virtually. Every group will perform a 15-minute act, competing for individual and group awards.
The Opera House group will present a 15-minute performance of selected acts from The Little Mermaid Jr., which they have been rehearsing three days a week since April.
“We would like to win the outstanding performance award again, we’ve won it two years in a row and we’re going for the hat trick,” Hale said. “Our competition is pretty fierce. These kids work hard, they deserve it because of the efforts that they put in.”
This is the first festival that the group will attend since JTF West in February of 2020. This year, a festival was held online in January, and the second, JTF West in Sacramento, was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Sugar Land is a first-time host, and will be the last festival of 2021.
“The Junior Theater Festival’s core objective has always been to celebrate and support young people and their teachers, who make the world a better place one musical at a time,” Junior Theater Festival CEO Timothy McDonald said in a press release. “This past year has taken a tremendous toll on students and educators, and our team is drawing on all our creativity and problem-solving to give young people the chance to come together with people who love this art form just as much as they do.”
According to Hunter Adams, who has been with OHYA since its inception in 2017, the best part of the festival is the sense of community that he has experienced every year.
“There is nothing but support and love from everybody competing, it’s not really as much of a competition as it is a celebration of the arts,” he said.
Adams, who plays Sebastian in the performance, recently graduated from La Grande High School with hopes of one day performing on Broadway. In 2019, he won the Outstanding Performance by a male. Now in his last year, Adams says he has been inspired by some of the younger members of the group.
“It’s been amazing to get to see them,” Adams said of the younger members. “We have a lot of new kids, and I’ve just seen them put their heart and soul into the performance, and it’s really inspiring.”
Besides performing and watching the 49 other groups that will be in attendance, participants will attend workshops and professional performances. According to Hale, this festival is a great opportunity for students to develop their skills and learn from their peers.
“It’s really exciting, there’s a great energy to this festival. The kids get to go and be with other musical theater kids all over the world,” Hale said. “It’s been amazing getting to see these kids grow as a group and individuals. We want them to be successful and just leave the festival being proud of what they’ve done.”
