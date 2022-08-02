ELGIN — Terry Hale is bringing home some of Broadway’s best tools after receiving special training at the 11th annual Freddie G Fellowship in New York City.

Hale, the artistic director of the Elgin Opera House, was one of six theater educators chosen nationwide for the Freddie G Fellowship, sponsored by Music Theatre International, and the only one from a small, rural community. The highly-coveted honor recognized Hale’s work with young performing artists through the Opera House Youth Actors, the Hale-Turner Theater, the Blue Mountain Community College theater, Pendleton High School, summer youth theater camps and other community theater venues.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.