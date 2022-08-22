LA GRANDE — As the thespians at the Elgin Opera House ramp up for their September show — “School of Rock” — they’ve got a host of experts in their corner. With a new grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust the Opera House has big plans for its upcoming performances and programs.

The Friends of the Opera House organization received a $12,599 grant from the Cultural Trust as part of its Cultural Development Grant program. And plans are to use the funding to bring in more specialized training — including acting coaches, vocal instructors, choreographers and visual artists.

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer.

