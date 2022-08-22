Trevor Winder on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, joins young actors on stage during a rehearsal for the Elgin Opera House’s production of “School of Rock.” With a new grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust the Opera House has big plans for its upcoming performances.
Trevor Winder on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, joins young actors on stage during a rehearsal for the Elgin Opera House’s production of “School of Rock.” With a new grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust the Opera House has big plans for its upcoming performances.
LA GRANDE — As the thespians at the Elgin Opera House ramp up for their September show — “School of Rock” — they’ve got a host of experts in their corner. With a new grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust the Opera House has big plans for its upcoming performances and programs.
The Friends of the Opera House organization received a $12,599 grant from the Cultural Trust as part of its Cultural Development Grant program. And plans are to use the funding to bring in more specialized training — including acting coaches, vocal instructors, choreographers and visual artists.
“It really takes the show up a notch when you can bring in these specialists,” Kathy Bonney, the Friends of the Opera House treasurer and a board member.
Friends of the Opera House is a nonprofit charity organization that funds and operates the opera house’s local theater endeavors.
Terry Hale, the executive artistic director at the Opera House, founded the nonprofit organization in 2007.
Bonney said that when she started as Hale’s executive assistant over a year ago, her goal was to find funding that offered more security than simply using the funds from one show to pay for the next.
“That’s kind of a precarious way to run an organization,” Bonney admitted, noting that show-by-show funding makes it hard to build a sustainable program.
With the help of Rep. Bobby Levy and her team, Hale and Bonney began working with the Oregon Cultural Trust Foundation and the Oregon Arts Commission to explore grant opportunities for the theater’s programs.
The pair applied for the Cultural Development Grant in the spring of this year, and learned that they received the award in August.
The Cultural Trust awarded $3,422,748 in grants this year to 138 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state. More than $1.7 million of this money funds Cultural Development Grants like the one Friends of the Opera House was awarded. The organization is one of 11 in the state receiving its first-ever Cultural Trust award.
Within the grant guidelines, the Cultural Trust emphasizes that funding must support “the development of artists, cultural experts, or scholars who promote culture as a core part of vibrant communities.” According to Bonney, the Opera House provides cultural enrichment not just for the Union County community, but the greater Eastern Oregon region.
“Our mission is to provide quality theatrical, voice and choreography education to our general public and provide a safe and nonjudgmental environment for any and all,” she said.
Bonney noted that, based on ticket sales, almost two-thirds of the Opera House’s audience comes from outside of Union County. She also emphasized that the venue garners a regional draw for its youth camps and programs. During this year’s summer camp, almost 100 kids from around the region attended.
“It’s really important to us to be able to offer this to kids,” said Bonney. “Some kids that might not fit in in a normal academic structure find their home here.”
But Bonney said that grant funding is just part of how the Opera House aims to bolster its educational and theatrical programs each year. She noted that the Friends of the Opera House receive tax-deductible donations from 75 to 100 participating members each year.
“We wanted to be able to hire additional resources to help our kids be their very best,” Bonney said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.