ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House will be hosting a Shakespeare youth theater workshop from July 26-30 for any youth interested in acting, theater, production or simply looking for a week of Shakespeare-inspired fun.
The camp will begin on Monday, July 26, and will run throughout the week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop will cover everything Shakespeare — from speaking in iambic pentameter and performing soliloquies to sword fighting and learning about Elizabethan theaters.
At the end of the week, on Friday, July 30 at 2 p.m., participants will perform a shortened version of a Shakespeare play at the Opera House, which they will rehearse throughout the camp.
Each day will focus on a different aspect of Shakespearean theater, and will be led by Grant Turner, former artistic director of the La Grande Shakespeare Company.
“We’re very excited to have Grant helping us with this, it’s going to be a really great learning experience for all the kids,” Terry Hale, executive artistic director of the Elgin Opera House, said.
Turner brings years of Shakespeare theater experience to the workshop. Before heading the La Grande Shakespeare Co. for several years, the Eastern Oregon University graduate was the director of Bend Shakespeare in the Park and the Northwest Classical Theatre Company in Portland. Throughout his career, Turner has been in 35 of the 37 major Shakespeare productions.
The camp is open to any youth from 10 to 18 years of age, and registration is $85, although need-based scholarships are available.
“I want everyone to know that if their family is struggling financially, we have scholarships, and finances should not be a reason for anyone to not participate in our programming,” Hale said.
The Elgin Opera House recently received a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to help fund programming. From August 16-23, the Opera House will host another camp for a performance of James and the Giant Peach Jr., and attendance costs will be covered by the grant.
