ELGIN — Fifth and sixth graders at Stella Mayfield School, Elgin, will not be making an overnight trip to the coast this spring.
However, the students still could get the opportunity to have an outdoor school experience.
Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif told the school board Monday, Feb. 22, that rules regarding the use of Measure 99 funds for outdoor experience trips due to COVID-19 restrictions prohibit overnight journeys. The district has used Measure 99 funds in recent years to pay for annual overnight trips to the Oregon coast for fifth and sixth graders.
Measure 99, which Oregon voters approved in 2016, dedicates funding from the Oregon Lottery each year to give fifth and sixth graders throughout the state the opportunity to receive a hands-on week of science-based outdoor education. The program is run through the Oregon State University Extension Service. Guidelines on the extension service’s webpage on Oregon State University’s website indicate overnight outdoor school is not permitted at this time.
Greif said there still is a possibility Measure 99 funds could provide an outdoor school experience for fifth and sixth graders this year.
“The board will be looking at its options,” Greif said.
Also on Monday, the school board discussed the success of the open campus policy at Elgin High School, which took effect in November. EHS’s campus had been closed since the start of the 2020-21 school year up to that point due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This meant EHS students could not leave campus at any time, including lunch break.
The school board voted to open campus after seeing other high schools in Union County were doing this successfully. The board opened EHS’s campus on the condition it would review the success of the step at its monthly meetings.
Greif told the board on Feb. 22 that giving EHS open campus status continues to look like a good move. She said the open campus policy is not sparking COVD-19 rule violations.
“It is working well,” Greif said. “Students are respective of the process.”
