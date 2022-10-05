ELGIN — The Elgin School District was awarded a wellness grant of $100,000 from OEA Choice Trust, dispersed over a five-year period, to develop a wellness program and a furnished workout space for school employees.

Deena Reed, the district nurse and Heart of the Huskies Wellness Program coordinator, wrote the wellness grant application last year and submitted it to OEA Choice Trust, which is dedicated to promoting the total well-being of Oregon public education employees.

