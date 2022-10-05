ELGIN — The Elgin School District was awarded a wellness grant of $100,000 from OEA Choice Trust, dispersed over a five-year period, to develop a wellness program and a furnished workout space for school employees.
Deena Reed, the district nurse and Heart of the Huskies Wellness Program coordinator, wrote the wellness grant application last year and submitted it to OEA Choice Trust, which is dedicated to promoting the total well-being of Oregon public education employees.
“That was a hefty grant application, but I had a wellness team of six members that helped with the planning," Reed said. "It was the team making those decisions, not just me. I’ve had quite a bit of staff wellness emphasis in Elgin.”
The team included Superintendent Dianne Greif, Elgin High School Principal Dawn Guentert, Stella Mayfield Elementary School Principal Tom Sorensen, and two physical education teachers.
“So we had administrative staff, classified staff and licensed staff all represented on the committee,” Reed said.
A culture of wellness
Reed applied with OEA Choice Trust because the organization focuses on working environments that prioritize mental and physical wellness designed to help staff manage stress, stay energized and productive, feel satisfied in their work, and find better balance in life. This has proven beneficial to school employees and also boosts educational outcomes.
OEA Choice Trust has partnered for many years with schools all across the state and has seen what works. Its representatives work with administrators, teachers, faculty and staff of Oregon’s K-12 schools, Educational Service Districts and community colleges. According to its website, the trust provides grants, information, gatherings and coaching to dozens of schools and hundreds of school employees, all focused on nurturing a culture of wellness.
The grantor disperses the $100,000 in annual increments of $30,000, and the Elgin School District will contribute a 50% match of those funds each year during the 2021 to 2026 term of the grant.
“Our first expense involved creating a workout space and workout equipment for the staff,” Reed said. “At the elementary building we just about have that finished with the installation of a couple new ellipticals, treadmills, a rower and bikes and a TV where they can turn on workout videos for floor workouts. We have free weights, yoga mats, new flooring, and a private location for a massage chair where staff can come and relax and destress.”
As a matching contribution, the district set up the workout space and had it painted to make it look inviting. School personnel can use the space whenever they have time in their schedules.
Staff retreats and walk-a-thons
“Since last year, we kick off the school year with an all-staff retreat,” Reed said. “Attendance is not mandatory, but it comes before their contract day starts, and the school pays for them to come to that. This goes toward part of the school’s matching contribution.”
Last year’s retreat was at Wallowa Lake and the district invested in stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, life jackets and other outdoor equipment. The opportunity helped school employees get out and enjoy recreation without having to personally buy or rent the relevant equipment. During the Wallowa Lake retreat, Greif conducted some professional development classes, and in the afternoon, they broke up into groups. One group went on the tram, another did mini golf and still another group took advantage of the water sports.
“This year, we did some golf scramble at Buffalo Peak and after that, we went to Catherine Creek State Park and had some professional development classes for the afternoon," Reed said. "It was so much fun. I’ve never seen the staff laugh so hard.”
The projection for 2023 includes creating a wellness workout space at the high school facility, similar to what’s going on at Stella Mayfield school, Reed said.
“One thing we do all year is called a staff walk-a-thon, and we get into groups and track our steps all year long,” she added. “Each group pitches in a minimum of $20 and choose a charity to donate to if they win. Last year, the winning team donated about $300 to Shelter From the Storm.”
Reed said that the Elgin School District’s staff are pretty competitive, and the walk-a-thon keeps them engaged and heart healthy.
“As long as they are engaged, I’ll be engaged,” Reed said.
As district nurse for all five school districts in Union County, Reed has been applying for wellness grants for all of the schools. To date, she has succeeded in earning some smaller grants for schools in Union, Cove and Imbler that extend for a couple of years. In the future, she will apply for additional grants for these schools so they can copy the Elgin model and enjoy their own workout space and equipment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.