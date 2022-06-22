ELGIN — The Elgin School District’s 2022-23 budget picture is now in sharp focus and it looks solid.
The Elgin School Board voted 3-0 on Monday, June 20, to adopt a total 2022-23 budget of $9.37 million, up about 8% from the 2021-22 budget of $8.57 million. The budget calls for the Elgin School District to maintain all of its staff and programs and restore an academic counseling position at Elgin High School that was cut about four years ago for financial reasons, according to Elgin Superintendent Dianne Greif.
The total budget adopted by the school board also includes an increase of 7% to the general fund, which consists of money from taxes, fees, interest earnings and other sources that can be used for general operation purposes.
Chuck Anderson, chair of the Elgin School Board, likes where the school district is financially.
“I feel really good about the budget,” he said.
The board chair said the school district is moving in a positive direction after having to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.
“We are over the hump,” he said.
Anderson said steady enrollment is one of the factors helping the school district’s financial status. Enrollment is a critical piece of the funding puzzle since Oregon’s public school districts receive more than $8,000 from the state per student.
Anderson also said grants the school district has received are boosting the budget. Denise Ludwig, the school district’s deputy clerk, credits Greif with successfully applying for many of the grants it has received.
“She is a grant writing machine,” Ludwig said.
Personnel changes
Near the end of the June 20 meeting Randy Laber announced that he was stepping down from the board for personal reasons. Laber has served on the Elgin School Board for five years. Laber said he has enjoyed serving on the board and that the experience has been particularly meaningful for him because he grew up in Elgin. He said he has enjoyed having the opportunity to serve the community and to help young people as a school board member.
Greif said she was disappointed to see Laber leave because he has been an important part of a board she has enjoyed working with.
The school board will appoint someone to fill the remainder of Laber’s term. The individual appointed will serve through November of 2023.
