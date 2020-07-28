ELGIN — The Elgin School District’s aging buildings do not need to be replaced, but they do need $9.3 million in renovation work.
This is the conclusion Scott Marshall of Straightline Architecture of Boise, Idaho, has arrived at after preparing a School Facilities Assessment Report for the Elgin School District.
“The overall condition of the district’s primary facilities is fair to below fair,” said Marshall, Straightline’s principal architect, in his assessment report.
The buildings need major repair and systems upgrades, he said. The good news is the school district has some breathing room.
“Overall, the buildings currently do not appear to be immediate health, life, or safety concern for students and staff in occupied spaces,” Marshall wrote in his report.
Marshall said an Oregon Department of Education methodology known as the Replacement Cost Index indicates it would be more feasible financially for the Elgin School District to renovate its building rather than replace them.
The cost of making the renovations at Stella Mayfield Elementary School, which opened in 1949, would be $4.28 million. The expense of replacing the school would be $17.9 million, Marshall told the Elgin School Board on Monday, 21. The school district’s preschool building, built about 70 years ago, would cost $1.4 million to replace but $161,000 to remodel.
At Elgin High School, built in 1958, the cost of doing the remodeling work would be $4.91 million, while the replacement cost would be $23.12 million.
The total $9.3 million would cover numerous items, including new boilers at Stella Mayfield and EHS, a fire alarm upgrade at the high school and a new bus facility.
Marshall said he believes EHS and Stella Mayfield are not close to growing to the point they are meeting or exceeding their student capacity. He said Stella Mayfield, which had 290 students in 2019-20, is at 83% capacity and Elgin High School, which had 191 students, is at 55% capacity.
Elgin High School is at low risk of exceeding the state’s recommended maximum capacity limits and Stella Mayfield is at low to moderate risk, Marshall said.
Marshall suggested the school district look into getting voters to pass a bond to help finance the renovations recommended in the report. He recommended that the school district also consider applying for a Oregon School Capital Improvement Match grant from the state before pursuing passage of a bond. School Districts which receive OSCIM grants are eligible to receive up to $4 million. Marshall said school districts will receive such funding to match bond levies approved by voters.
The Elgin School District, Marshall said, is now in a position to apply for a OSCIM grant because it has had a school facilities assessment conducted. Union County school districts which have received OSCIM grants, or ones similar to them, over the past decade for major building and maintenance projects include Imbler, North Powder and Union.
The Elgin School Board will discuss the facilities assessment report in August. No members of the board commented Monday on what direction they believe the school district should take in light of the information presented in the report.
“There are lot of options,” said Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.