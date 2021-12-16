ELGIN — Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif, to the dismay of her school board, will soon do what she had initially planned to do in 2020 — begin her retirement.
Greif has decided step down as superintendent on June 30, 2022.
“I want to spend more time with my family,” she told the Elgin School Board on Monday, Dec. 13.
Greif initially intended to retire in July of 2020 but moved her retirement plans back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The superintendent said that she wanted to use her experience to help the school district overcome the uncommon challenges posed by the pandemic, which hit Oregon in March of 2020.
“I did not feel that it would be the right time to leave,” she said.
The Elgin School Board voted 4-1 to accept Greif’s resignation during its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 13. School board member Rod Spikes voted against accepting her resignation.
“She has done a great job for us,” he said.
Greif has been Elgin’s superintendent the past 6-1/2 years and has worked 29 years for the Elgin School District. She has done double duty throughout her stint as superintendent, serving as principal of Stella Mayfield School her first four years as superintendent and principal of Elgin High School the past 2-1/2 years.
Spikes said Greif is particularly needed now because of the work she does as principal of Elgin High School. He said a skilled administrator like Greif is needed to guide the school, which has many new staff members.
“She is such a good leader,” he said. “She is always on top of things.”
Greif began her career with the school district as a substitute kitchen staff worker and a substitute playground supervisor. She later taught third grade and middle school math at Stella Mayfield School for 17 years. She was named principal of Stella Mayfield School nine years ago.
Elgin School Board member Randy Laber, who like Spikes is upset that Greif is leaving, credits her with a diverse range of skills, including grant writing and communication.
“She is a woman of many capes,” he said.
Laber credits Greif with always stepping forward when needed.
“If something needs to done, she is on it,” he said.
Greif said that she feels good about the position the Elgin School District is in. She said it is on stable ground financially, has teachers who are doing an excellent job and its students are doing well in terms of academic achievement.
The superintendent, a 1979 Elgin High School graduate and a graduate of Eastern Oregon University, said she never imagined when she started working as a kitchen substitute and substitute playground supervisor that she someday would take the reins of the district.
“When I started, all I wanted to do was to become a teacher,” she said.
Greif began pursuing a career as administrator in an effort to provide stability for the school district. Grief said during her 17-year teaching career she had nine principals, noting that the instability hurt the school and she wanted to provide the continuity it needed.
Greif said her career with the Elgin School District, despite the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been rewarding.
“My years with the school district have been spectacular,” she said.
Greif said she will available to help the school district as long as it needs her until a new superintendent is in place.
“I’m not going to just walk walk away when help is still needed,” she said.
