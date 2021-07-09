ELGIN — One by one, the racers lined up in the arena at Elgin Stampede grounds.
Their mounts were stoic as the riders chomped at the bit to compete for cash and a prized belt buckle.
“3, 2, 1,” the PA system boomed. “Go.”
The racers took off like bullets from a gun, sprinting as fast as their steeds would carry them. A few riders fell into the dusty arena quickly during the initial burst. A few more had to be carried across the finish line.
The riders, of course, were all under the age of 4, and their trusty steeds were nothing more than a felt-faced horse head attached to a wooden stick. That’s how festivities began at the Elgin Stampede on Wednesday, July 7.
The pandemic cancelled last year’s rodeo, and with it, Family Fun Night, a long-time favorite at the Elgin Stampede.
While there are rewards and prizes for the competitors as they face off against each other during events such as dummy lassoing, mutton busting and calf riding, the cowpokes were only competing against other kids from the community, not for national recognition. At least for now.
“I want to be a bull rider,” Johnny Rysdam proudly exclaimed, while holding on to his stick horse.
Rysdam was joined by nearly 100 other young competitors at the rodeo, from ages 1 to 18.
The stands were filled with spectators. While the younger kids partook in relatively safe events such as stick-horse racing and goat ribbon untying, the older kids at the rodeo competed in slightly more dangerous events, such as calf and steer riding — or the crowd favorite, mutton busting, where riders would have to hold on to a sheep as it bursts out of their pens with a young rider atop the wooly beasts.
Parents stood by their kids at the chutes, encouraging them and waylaying their fears.
The following evening, July 8, these same chutes would be used to house 1,000-pound bulls for the PRCA Xtreme Bulls event.
The announcer gave the rider’s names, and one by one rodeo organizers opened up the chutes. And the riders fell from their sheep, one by one — some almost immediately. Hudson Crader was one of the few who managed to keep on top of his sheep as it launched from the stalls; though at one point, the young boy was horizontal to the ground, barely holding on.
“It was scary, but also friendly,” Crader said, “but my other one was faster.”
On the other side of the arena, young ones were getting ready to lasso up dummy bulls in a single-elimination event, under the watchful eye of organizers — many of whom had children or grandchildren participating in the event.
“This is our future right here, all these little guys,” said Bob Wiles, a volunteer at the Elgin Stampede and longtime Elgin resident.
Wiles watched as his grandson, Ross Evans, twirled a lasso in the sky, facing towards the stands.
He was among the last three competitors remaining in the lasso event — his first toss roped both horns, but the line was twisted; an illegal catch according to the organizers. His second attempt was a clean toss, roping the mannequin’s head.
“My kids went to this one, and their kids are going to this. This is the best one I know of. We get a good crowd here, sometimes it goes until midnight,” Wiles said.
Of his eight grandchildren, six were at the Elgin Stampede that night. Wiles cheered when the young Evans roped the dummy bull.
“It’s like all sports, it teaches them to get along with each other and compete,” Wiles said, adding that it also teaches individualism.
After the sun had set over Elgin, the once filled stands dwindled down to only a handful of families and spectators as barrel racers rounded out the night.
