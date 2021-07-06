ELGIN — After a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Elgin Stampede is set to run from Wednesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 11.
This will be the 74th Elgin Stampede, the second oldest rodeo in Union County, after the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show.
“We are so excited to have the stampede back this year. It was hard to go a year without it,” Lara Moore, secretary of the Elgin Stampede, said. “Before last year, we had gone 73 years straight, so we’re really excited to go back to normal.”
Festivities at the Elgin Stampede Grounds will begin Wednesday, July 7, with a family night show. An all-kids rodeo, with contestants between 4 and 18 years old, will compete in events such as stick horse racing and steer riding. Community Bank is sponsoring the event, which is free to the public.
On Thursday, the PRCA Xtreme Bulls and Barrel Race will begin at 7 p.m., with bull riders from all over the country coming to compete. There will be 40 bull riders and 30 barrel racers, according to Moore.
On Friday, the action will continue with the PRCA Rodeo at 7 p.m. The Friday and Saturday rodeos will include steer roping, barrel racing, bareback riding and calf roping.
Saturday, July 10, will be the last day of festivities. At 10 a.m., the kids’ parade will make its way through downtown Elgin, followed by the Grand Parade at 4 p.m.
The rodeo weekend will wrap up on Saturday with the second and final night of the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. A total of 363 individuals will compete in the PRCA events over the weekend, according to Moore.
On Thursday night prior to the bull riding event, the 2021 Elgin Stampede Queen will be announced. The two princesses competing are Sarah Baker, a recent Elgin High School graduate, and Bailey Vernam, a rising senior at Enterprise High School.
Admission for each of the PRCA events will be $11 for children and $16 for adults if bought online — $2 cheaper than the in-person prices. Tickets can be bought at elginstampede.com or at the Elgin Stampede Grounds main gate during the rodeo.
