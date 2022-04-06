ELGIN — A gun show will be conducted at the Elgin Stampede Grounds on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

The gun show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 30 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1.

Admission will be $5 for adults. Everyone age 12 and under will be admitted for free.

Breakfast and lunch will be available at the gun show.

A raffle for an AR-15 gun will be conducted during the gun show.

To reserve a table as a vendor or for more information, call Kylie Evans, 541-786-1751.

