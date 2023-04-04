ELGIN — The Elgin Stampeders are exploring bringing a new community space to Eastern Oregon.
The current community hall was built in 1952, according to the Elgin Stampede webpage. Volunteers contributed time, money and equipment to build the hall. Over the past 71 years, the structure has deteriorated and is beyond the point of repair or renovation.
This includes issues with the roof, ceiling and wall integrity, according to the project proposal. Both the electrical and plumbing systems are failing and the heating and cooling systems are ineffectual. The building also lacks Americans with Disabilities Act accessible entrances, exits and restrooms.
“The Stampeders take very seriously the maintenance and stewardship of our facilities, but the age and disrepair of our building means maintenance is ongoing, expensive and rarely effective,” the proposal states.
The existing community hall is used by more than 30 organizations annually, according to the project proposal. This includes local groups, such as the city of Elgin and the Elgin Public Schools, regional organizations, like Union County Health Screening and Northeast Oregon Community Connections, and state departments, such as Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Forestry.
The existing Stampeders Hall is also used to hold large funeral services, according to the project proposal. The space is donated for this use and the Elgin Stampeders provide free meals for family and friends.
“This is a critically important effort, as it is the only space adequate enough for large funerals, and it truly demonstrates what a meaningful facility it is in our community,” according to the organization.
The proposed plan for the new community hall would bring an 11,000 square foot multipurpose space to Elgin, according to the project proposal. The building would have event and meeting space, commercial kitchen, ADA restroom facilities and a museum.
The Elgin Stampeders will need at least $2 million to begin the project and anticipate needing a maximum of $5 million to fully fund the community hall, according to the project proposal. The organization will partner with the city of Elgin to help with funding opportunities.
The current strategy is for the Elgin Stampeders to deed the land where the community hall will be located to the city, so that the city can apply for a $1.5 million community development block grant. The Elgin Stampeders are working with Laura Eckstein Law to develop an agreement that would deed the property back to the organization after the five year use-moratorium from the grant ends. The agreement would also allow the Elgin Stampeders and other organizations to use the facility.
The organization is looking to close the gap in funding the Elgin Stampeders are reaching out to state and federal leadership, according to the project proposal. Volunteers have also committed to in-kind contributions, such as construction work and material donations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.