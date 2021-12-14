ELGIN — Elgin School District Superintendent Dianne Greif, to the dismay of her school board, will soon do what she had initially planned to do in 2020 — begin her retirement.
Greif announced Monday, Dec. 13, that she will step down as superintendent on June. 30, 2022. Greif initially intended to retire in July 2020 but delayed her plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The superintendent said she wanted to use her experience to help the school district overcome the challenges generated by the pandemic, which hit Oregon in late winter of 2020.
The Elgin School Board voted 4-1 to accept Greif’s resignation on Dec. 13. School board member Rod Spikes voted not to accept Greif’s resignation.
“She has done a great job for us," Spikes said.
Other board members echoed Spikes’ sentiment.
“I don’t want you to leave,’’ Randy Laber said before the board’s vote.
Greif has been Elgin’s superintendent the past 5-1/2 years and has worked for the school district for 29 years. She is also the principal of Elgin High School.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
