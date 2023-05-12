LA GRANDE — No one was hurt in an afternoon car fire on Morgan Lake Road on Friday, May 12, but the blaze rendered the car a total loss.

At 2:30 p.m. La Grande Rural Fire Department was dispatched to Morgan Lake Road above Woods Road for a vehicle that was smoking, according to Anthony Swales, a captain and EMT with the department. The car overheated while the driver was heading up to Morgan Lake, Swales said. The driver pulled over and the car caught fire.

