A firefighter hoses down the front of a truck that caught fire while driving on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023. Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments both responded to the scene.
A firefighter looks at the aftermath of a truck fire on Friday, May 12, 2023. The driver was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 when they pulled over to check on an engine malfunction and noticed the flames. Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments both responded to the scene.
A firefighter repositions the hose after soaking the front of truck that caught fire while driving on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023. Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments both responded to the scene.
Oregon State Police Troopers Robbie Routt, right, and Charlie Rohlf, middle, talk with an Oregon Department of Transportation employee after a truck caught fire while traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments responded to a truck fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments continue to douse a truck that was on fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments continue to douse a truck on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 to ensure the fire was extinguished on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
A firefighter hoses down the front of a truck that caught fire while driving on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023. Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments both responded to the scene.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
A firefighter looks at the aftermath of a truck fire on Friday, May 12, 2023. The driver was traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 when they pulled over to check on an engine malfunction and noticed the flames. Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments both responded to the scene.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
A firefighter repositions the hose after soaking the front of truck that caught fire while driving on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023. Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments both responded to the scene.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments asses the remains of the burnt truck alongside the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Crews from La Grande Rural and the La Grande Fire departments asses the remains of the burnt truck alongside the eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
The brunt wreckage of a truck rests alongside the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023. One tire and several portions of the truck's engine exploded during the fire.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Oregon State Police Troopers Robbie Routt, middle, and Charlie Rohlf, right, asses the damage to a truck that caught fire while traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
Oregon State Police Troopers Robbie Routt, right, and Charlie Rohlf, middle, talk with an Oregon Department of Transportation employee after a truck caught fire while traveling eastbound on Interstate 84 on Friday, May 12, 2023.
LA GRANDE — A truck fire on Interstate 84 near La Grande triggered explosions but caused no injuries on Friday, May 12.
The fire broke out at about 10:20 a.m. after the engine of a truck pulling a trailer filled with frozen food malfunctioned, forcing the driver to pull over on the eastbound lane of I-84. The driver, who had no passengers, next noticed flames coming out of his truck. The driver then exited the cab of his vehicle and unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the fire.
Crews from the La Grande Fire and La Grande Rural fire departments then arrived to put out the fire.
“The cab was fully engulfed," said Robbie Routt, a senior trooper with the Oregon State Police.
Both eastbound lanes were closed for at least 30 minutes while the fire was being put out.
One tire on the truck and several portions of the truck’s engine exploded during the fire, according to the Oregon State Police.
The fire departments and OSP were assisted at the scene by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
A number of motorists in the adjacent westbound lane of I-84, about 20 yards away, stopped to watch and take photos. Routt said this is a dangerous thing because onlookers are at risk of being hit by items sent sailing by explosions during vehicle fires. Routt noted that an explosion could have easily blown a tire across the median and seriously hurt a bystander.
“Those tires are quite heavy," Routt said.
The senior trooper also said that people standing on the side of the freeway watching a vehicle fire are at risk of being hit by passing traffic because drivers are often distracted by a fire.
“People who are outside their vehicles can cause secondary crashes," Routt said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.