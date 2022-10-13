LA GRANDE — The process of organizing a major structural upgrade of La Grande High School’s performing arts auditorium is a step closer to being completed.
The La Grande School Board unanimously agreed on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to select WRK Engineers Inc., of Vancouver, Washington, as the design firm for the $2.49 million seismic upgrade project that is scheduled to start in about seven months.
The board directed the La Grande School District to enter into a contract with WRK Engineers Inc., a firm whose specialties include the planning of seismic upgrade work. WRK was one of three planning and design companies that responded to requests for proposals by the La Grande School District by its deadline.
The proposals were evaluated by a six-person selection committee composed of high school administrators and staff and school district administrators outside the high school, according to Joseph Waite, the La Grande School District’s facilities and maintenance director.
WRK was chosen after a process that included scoring of the documents sent in by the companies, done individually by each committee member.
The La Grande School District was awarded a $2.49 million grant from the state’s seismic rehabilitation grant program, which will cover the replacement of the auditorium’s aging roof and boosting the strength of its walls. The upgrade will make the auditorium more stable in the event of an earthquake, Waite said.
A bid to a contractor for the seismic upgrade work will be awarded later, and work on the upgrade project will start with site preparation in May or June 2023, Waite said. He hopes the project can be completed by early September 2023, a timeline that would have no impact on student use of the auditorium at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
This will be the second boost the auditorium has received since 2016 when major upgrades were made with funding from a $31.85 million bond voters approved in 2014. That work included a major expansion of the stage, the installation of new lighting and seating, and improvements to the sound system and handicap accessibility.
The La Grande School District has received three seismic grants over the past five years. Earlier state grants paid for seismic upgrades at Greenwood Elementary School and its gym and the La Grande High School’s gym.
