NORTH POWDER — The Imbler, North Powder and Union school districts are all reporting double digit enrollment increases.
The North Powder School District is enjoying the biggest percentage increase of the three with a jump of about 6%. The school district now has 282 students, 18 more than it had at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.
“Our enrollment is up a little more than I expected," said North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon, adding he had expected the school district to have about 275 students.
Dixon credits the increase to new families moving into the school district, the return of students who left during the COVID-19 pandemic and to family ties.
He explained that art of North Powder’s increase is due to students from families who live outside the school district transferring in. Many of these students, Dixon said, have brothers and sisters who already attend the North Powder School District and wanted to join them.
Students whose families live outside the North Powder School are able to easily transfer into the district when it has room since it is a charter district. Each charter school district is required to accept virtually every out of district student transfer if it has space available.
In many cases the the North Powder School can not accept new transfer students because their grade level is filled to capacity.
“We have students on waiting lists," Dixon said.
Students whose families live in the school district always get to enroll regardless of how many students are their grade level. Transfers who get top priority are those already enrolled and next on the list are students whose siblings are already enrolled in the North Powder School District.
Dixon expects North Powder’s enrollment to be remain steady in the near future.
“We should be pretty steady the next two years," he said.
Imbler is also a charter district and its enrollment is up about 15 students from the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The Imbler School District now has 303 students, said Superintendent Randy Waite. Imbler’s total includes 97 students in grades nine to 12, 152 in kindergarten through sixth grade and 54 in grades seven and eight.
Waite said the extent of the increase is bit of a surprise.
“It is up more than I expected," he said.
Waite credits part of the increase to some students retuning to the school district after leaving during the COVID-19 pandemic to be home schooled or to receive online instruction from outside the school district.
“Some kids wanted to come back," he said.
The superintendent also credits the increase to some more families moving into the Imbler School District.
The Union School District’s enrollment is up as many as 20 students since the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to superintendent Carter Wells. Union has 207 students in kindergarten through sixth grade and 183 in grades seven to 12.
Wells said the enrollment increase combined with recently completed construction projects on campus, many funded with money from a bond school district voters approved in 2019, is adding to an upbeat atmosphere on campus.
“There is a lot of positivity," he said.
