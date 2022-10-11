IHS stidents

Students exit Imbler High School at noon on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Enrollment is up in the Imbler School District.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

Editor's Note

This is the third in a three-part series looking at school enrollment in Union County.

NORTH POWDER — The Imbler, North Powder and Union school districts are all reporting double digit enrollment increases.

The North Powder School District is enjoying the biggest percentage increase of the three with a jump of about 6%. The school district now has 282 students, 18 more than it had at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.