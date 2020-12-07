ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, instead of the usual second Monday, because a key official would be unable to attend on the regular date.
The meeting will include department reports from city Administrator Lacey McQuead, Fire Chief Paul Karvoski, Police Chief Joel Fish and Shawn Young of the Public Works Department.
Under old business, the council will discuss a grant for the ice-skating rink in Enterprise and an update on coronavirus aid.
New business items include the “If I Were Mayor” contest for elementary school students and an agreement between the city and the Department of Land Conservation and Development to update Wallowa County’s natural hazards mitigation plan.
