ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council received an update on the city’s search for a new police chief, Monday, Jan. 11, as well as saw new officials sworn in and former officials honored.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead reminded the council the police chief’s position was reopened Jan. 4 after the city rescinded an offer to Seaside Police Chief David Ham. The new search for a chief will be "open until closed," rather than having a deadline for applications.
McQuead also reminded the council the city has the option of entering the Linebacker Program with Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, which provides police departments with leadership when a vacancy has occurred. She said she will follow up with an update at the February meeting.
Former Police Chief Joel Fish resigned to become Wallowa County sheriff after winning last year’s election to the post. He gave his final report as police chief and told the council that while working as sheriff, he remains available to assist the city.
The council also presented awards for past service to Fish and two former councilors, Larry Christman and Chris Pritchard. Christman also received recognition for 30-plus years on the council as well as serving as mayor.
McQuead swore in newly elected Mayor Ashley Sullivan and recently elected Councilors Brandon Miller, Jeff Yanke and Rick Freeman.
The council also voted for Christie Huston to fill the vacant council position No. 3. She will take her oath office at the next council meeting Feb. 8.
Public Works Director Ronnie Neil reported a couple of water main leaks have been repaired but require some work. He asked the council’s permission to seek bids to have the work completed in the spring. Councilor Dave Elliot requested more information that Neil will provide in February.
The council also approved a Small City Allotment Grant Agreement through which the city has been awarded $100,000 to reconstruct and repair portions of Eugene and Residence streets.
McQuead handed out a list of committee assignments for the coming year and asked department managers to prepare goals for their departments that will be reviewed in February. The committees will be posted on the city website, McQuead said.
