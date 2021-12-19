ENTERPRISE — The original preferred proposed for a pump track site near the Enterprise City Park is now being seriously considered after members of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club met with incoming Public Works Director Shawn Young.
Their meeting was announced Monday, Dec. 13, at the Enterprise City Council meeting.
But there are a couple of hitches, Young said, as the site is in a riparian area.
“We’ve got to get a hold of FEMA and see what the setbacks would be,” Young said.
He said city Administrator Lacey McQuead has contacts with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and would begin reaching out this week. Young said issues of fencing and public safety also must be addressed.
Young met with club President Angela Mart and Vice President Zeb Burke, who have proposed the pump track.
Another possible location under consideration was at the baseball fields near the fairgrounds. He said Donnie Rynearson, a member of the Wallowa Valley Little League, sent a letter that, while approving of the concept of a pump track in town, opposed using baseball field land for it.
“When they hold tournaments, that’s a very valuable space,” Young said of the letter.
He said the league hopes to host a tournament in Enterprise next year and would be using the space for warmups and other activities.
Young said Mart and Burke were please that the site by the park could be selected, but they recognized the hoops that have to be jumped through.
“They understand we’ve got to go through FEMA,” Young said. “It’s still a waiting game.”
Mart was unavailable for comment.
In other business at the Dec. 13 council meeting, a $50,000 Technical Assistance Grant has been received by the city of Enterprise from the Department of Land Conservation and Development, McQuead announced.
She also told the council that the annual audit is in its final stages and Teresa Hanford will present the financial statement in January.
Fire chief announces retirement
On the personnel front, Assistant Fire Chief Dan Neizen announced his retirement. The retirement was effective Nov. 30. He will be recognized by the city at the council meeting in January.
Also, Young presented the report for the Public Works Department for the first time as department supervisor following the announcement of Ronnie Neil’s retirement coming Dec. 31. Young officially becomes supervisor Jan. 1.
The council recognized Neil for 31 years of service. He was not present for the meeting, but the council recognized him with a plaque thanking him for his commitment to the city.
In another matter, Mayor Ashley Sullivan read an email regarding snow plowing in Enterprise. The council recommended sending Tina Hite a list of ways to help reduce ice buildup.
McQuead also presented the council will the Community Bank loan agreement. The council approved the agreement. She reminded the council that the debt reserve will be removed, as it is not required for this loan. Councilor David Elliott said he hopes to be able to pay off the loan in fewer than 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.