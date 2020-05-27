ENTERPRISE — Phillip Milton Evans of Enterprise faces second-degree attempted murder and related charges stemming from an attack Sunday night.
Enterprise police arrested Evans after his roommate, Michael Zanello, reported Evans attacked him with an ax.
Passers-by about 9 p.m. Sunday found the injured Zanello on West North Street and called 911. The witnesses said Zanello was bleeding and collapsed onto the grass but gave them his name and details of the attack. His most obvious wounds, they said, were to his head.
Enterprise police, Wallowa County sheriff deputies and a Wallowa Memorial Hospital ambulance arrived minutes later. Zanello, who was bleeding from multiple wounds, according to police, said his roommate attacked him with an ax.
An ambulance took Zanello to Wallowa Memorial Hospital, where an air ambulance flew him to a Boise hospital, according to Enterprise Chief Joel Fish.
Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander said Zanello remains in the hospital. She said Wednesday afternoon she was waiting on confirmation of his medial condition.
Evans retreated to his residence at 509 W. North St., about 100 yards from the scene of the assault, where Enterprise police and Wallowa County sheriff deputies broke down the dead-bolt-locked front door, entered the building and about 10 minutes later emerged with Evans in handcuffs.
Frolander’s office on Tuesday filed preliminary charges against Evans, 42, for attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, and menacing, a misdemeanor. The charging documents refer to the weapon as a hatchet.
Evans’ next court appearance is June 24.
State court records also show Evans has several criminal convictions in Wallowa County, including in 2016 and 2019 for felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, in lieu of a $165,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.