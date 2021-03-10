ENTERPRISE — There will not be a Summerfest in Enterprise this year, the city council agreed during its Monday, March 8, meeting, preferring to wait until 2022 to give time for a larger event, according to a press release.
Councilor Christie Huston of the Projects Committee said because the event is normally in June, most council members are new to the council, and given the COVID-19 troubles of the past year, it is better to wait until next year to hold the event.
Huston also discussed options for memorializing Michele Young, a prior city administrator. The council decided to name the council chambers in her honor and to ask Young’s family for permission to hang a large picture of her in the chambers with a plaque showing her years of service.
Young, who died in September, served 31-1/2 years as city administrator before retiring in 2018.
Plans call for the design of a plaque to recognize all former and current mayors, which Young was working on prior to her leaving.
In another matter, the council heard a presentation on the Wallowa County Smoke Management Community Response Plan by Lisa Mahon. She gave an explanation of the process of this project. After her presentation, the council voted to submit the plan to the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. A similar presentation was made to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, March 3.
The council also considered applications for Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities grants to help fund community events. Grants up for consideration would provide $2,000 each to Juniper Jam, the Courthouse Concert Series, the Woodlands and Watershed Festival, Alpenfest, Mountain High Broncs and Bulls, and Main Street Show and Shine. Representatives of each event were given the opportunity to make a pitch for the grants. After the presentations, the city’s administrator, Lacey McQuead, said the CETRA/Motel Tax Committee would meet and prepare a recommendation for grant awards to be heard during the April meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Heard from Council President Jenni Word that the police committee is on the final steps of completing the pre-employment process for police chief. The city in February offered the job to Wallowa County sheriff’s deputy Kevin McQuead pending successful completion of the pre-employment checks.
• Approved the planning commission’s formal recommendation for the new Design and Development Standards for the city. Anderson Perry prepared the standards. After the council’s vote, the standards went into effect immediately.
• Approved Resolution No. 660 to adopt a water and sewer line installed by a resident.
During a work session prior to the meeting, Dr. Elizabeth Powers of Wallowa Memorial Hospital presented information on testing wastewater for COVID-19 tracing. Council members and staff asked about the process. The council agreed the conversation will continue with an update when the council meets again, Monday, April 12.
That meeting will begin with a work session at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.