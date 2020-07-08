ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise School District Board of Directors unanimously passed a resolution on Monday that will put a $4 million general obligation bond on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The bond will fund critically needed improvements and renovations to the century-old junior high school building, as well as the high school, gym and school grounds. The funds raised by the bond measure will be matched equally by a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program grant from the Oregon Department of Education, but only if the bond is approved.
The board’s resolution states the total $8 million will be applied to improvements needed for health and safety and for the integrity of the buildings. Among the most important are a new roof on the junior high school, which is leaking significantly and was temporarily patched last fall, and new roofing on other buildings as needed. Work funded by the bond would also include addressing stormwater runoff problems that are threatening the stability of some building foundations, and abating/removing asbestos identified in the school.
The approved work also includes making the school buildings compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and improving safety and security by adding secure entry vestibules in the junior high school and high school.
“The school board has been working on these plans for almost two years now,” Enterprise School District Board President Kate Fent said. “It’s good to see us moving forward on them.”
Assessing and planning for the improvements began with a technical assistance program grant. Those funds allowed the board to engage the Wenaha Group based in Pendleton, and over a more than 18-month period, arrive at the plan presented in the bond measure.
If passed, the estimated tax rate is $1.08 per $1,000 of assessed property value for 10 years and 54 cents per $1,000 for five years. The actual levy rate may differ due to changes in interest rates and assessed value.
“It was important to us to keep the costs down and to structure the bond so that it was something the community could afford,” board member Adrian Harguess said.
In other business, Superintendent Erika Pinkerton reported athletes and their coaches now have access to the gym for training in anticipation of the start of fall sports. Coaches are responsible for the cleaning and other requirements to meet state and Oregon Department of Education COVID-19 rules.
Pinkerton also recommended the district not proceed with a grant proposal to improve or construct sidewalks on streets adjacent to the campus, and especially not on the street between the school and the athletic field.
“The street right-of-way is really quite wide, and a lot of residents have made the right-of-way part of their lawns. There are a number of big trees that would probably have to come down. It’s just not a project we should do at this time,” she said. “There are other innovative things we can do to ensure our kids are safe.”
Finally, work has been started to repair and reroute plumbing in the field house adjacent to the athletic field. The field house had issues with freezing during the winter months. The repairs this summer will abandon the piping in the attic and run new insulated piping in a framed chase on the ceiling within the occupied, heated space.
With these repairs, the building will still need to be drained during the winter months when the heat is shut off and the building is not in use.
Miller Plumbing and CB Construction Inc. of La Grande won the bids and contracted with the district on this project. Miller Plumbing’s contract is $7,400 for plumbing; CB Construction Inc. was awarded $11,187 for construction needed to accommodate the new piping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.