PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Enterprise transient Saturday, June 26, for setting a fire that burned 450 acres in the Stage Gulch area of Airport Hill, Pendleton.
The sheriff's office booked Michael Dean Summers, 36, into the county jail on a lone count of first-degree arson.
Sheriff's Lt. Sterrin Ward said Pendleton police were in the area of the fire. Summers caught their attention when they found out he made comments suggesting he set the fire.
"He was saying he was sending up smoke signals," Ward said, "and he made a comment about 'God made me do it.'"
Summers also appeared to be suffering from exposure to the high heat, and an ambulance took him to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. Ward said Pendleton police wasted no time in contacting the arson investigator with the sheriff's office.
As soon as the hospital released Summers, the sheriff's office arrested him for first-degree arson and booked him into the county jail. His preliminary bail is $250,000.
According to state court records, Summers was on a conditional release from Wallowa County following his arrest June 19 in Enterprise on misdemeanors of second-degree disorderly conduct and trespass. Summers has a plea hearing in that case on Sept. 8.
