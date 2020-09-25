ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman faces multiple charges of criminal mistreatment and identity theft involving her father, who died in December 2018.
The Wallowa County District Attorney’s Office charged Betsy Jo Ann Lathrop, 53, with 20 counts of criminal mistreatment in the first degree, a Class C felony, alleged to have taken place between Nov. 21, 2014, and July 8, 2016, in violation of her legal duty to provide care for an elderly person, her father, Robert “Wayne” Lathrop.
According to state court records, the specifics of the 20 counts include payment of Wayne Lathrop’s VFW bar tab, the purchase and installation of new flooring in Betsy Lathrop’s home in Lostine, the purchase of a Lexus, the purchase of a truck for Betsy Lathrop’s daughter and cash withdrawn and/or checks to Betsy Lathrop.
The state also accused Lathrop of eight counts of identity theft — also a Class C felony — on various dates between October and December 2016 for allegedly wrote checks using her father’s identification, according to court records.
Class C felonies can be punished with up to five years in prison, but defendants rarely get the maximum sentence.
The Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lathrop on Aug. 20, and she was bailed out the the following day.
District Attorney Rebecca Frolander on Aug. 21 filed a motion to disqualify Circuit Judge Wes Williams from trying the case, contending Williams would not give the state a fair and impartial trial or hearing. Williams granted the motion the same day.
Frolander said Monday, Sept. 21, her office has referred the case to Victoria Roe, a senior assistant attorney general and elder abuse resource prosecutor with the Oregon Department of Justice, because of the complex legal matters in the case.
Roe said the extensive investigation and other factors are likely to delay the case coming to court sometime next year.
Lathrop was arraigned by telephone Sept. 2 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Two days later, the court assigned Lathrop a public defense attorney.
Court records show Lathrop has an Oct. 28 hearing to change her plea.
