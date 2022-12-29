ENTERPRISE — Deidre Schreiber, of Enterprise, is now one of 15 individuals who will be helping guide Eastern Oregon University’s future for the next two years. She is the student appointee to the board of trustees for the university, and at 21 is currently its youngest member.

As the governing body of the university, trustees have many duties and responsibilities, one of which is to assist in the selection of a new president. EOU is undergoing this process now.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.