ENTERPRISE — Deidre Schreiber, of Enterprise, is now one of 15 individuals who will be helping guide Eastern Oregon University’s future for the next two years. She is the student appointee to the board of trustees for the university, and at 21 is currently its youngest member.
As the governing body of the university, trustees have many duties and responsibilities, one of which is to assist in the selection of a new president. EOU is undergoing this process now.
Schreiber, a graduate of Enterprise High School, said she was drawn to the position because she saw it as allowing her to be directly involved in the advancement of the university.
She said it is a way of “being the voice for the student population on campus and presenting a student point of view on matters concerning the board and the university’s future."
Besides selecting a new president, trustees also are responsible for carrying out the university's missions, ensuring its fiscal integrity and fundraising.
The members of the EOU Board of Trustees are volunteers. The board provides EOU a group focused on the future of the university. Schreiber can attend school while serving as a trustee, but must pledge the time and energy required of the position, giving it top priority over other commitments.
The process of becoming a university trustee is lengthy. All state colleges and universities follow the same process. A person submits an application and completes a background check. Application materials are submitted to the governor’s office prior to being selected, then there is an interview. Once selected, the person’s name is given to the Oregon Senate Committee on Executive Appointments for review and approval. Final acceptance takes place with a vote by the Oregon State Senate.
Each Oregon state public college and university has the same number of trustees — 15.
Trustees are drawn from leaders in the community from the fields of government, business, alumni, etc. There are 11 at-large members and one each from the faculty, staff and student body.
The 15th member is the university president, who serves in a nonvoting capacity. The at-large positions serve four-year terms, and the others serve two-year terms.
The board of trustees convenes for four to five regular meetings a year, and its three committees also meet two weeks prior to the regular meetings.
Schreiber began her term in September with a special board meeting and attended her first full meeting of the board in November.
She acknowledged the deep commitment for the university each trustee brings to the position. There are so many dedicated people who work behind the scenes to make Eastern the university that it is, she said.
“Everyone involved has a true and deep love for EOU,” Schreiber said. "All of the board members are drawn to serve in the capacity we do because we love the university and believe in creating ... a university that future generations will love as much as we do."
