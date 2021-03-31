ENTERPRISE — Enterprise soon will have a new chief of police, now that Kevin McQuead has completed and passed all required evaluations and testing, according to a statement Monday, March 29, released by a city official.
"We have extended the official offer of employment as chief of the Enterprise Police Department, which (McQuead) has accepted with a start date of on or before April 19," Jenni Word, Enterprise City Council president and Police Committee chair, said in an email.
Word said McQuead will be sworn in at the council’s next meeting, Monday, April 12.
McQuead replaces Joel Fish, who was elected Wallowa County sheriff last year and was sworn in to the position in January.
McQuead has served as a deputy with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office since February 2008, when he resigned as an Enterprise police officer to take the position, according to Chieftain files.
He is the husband of the city's administrator, Lacey McQuead, but the council "does not feel any nepotism or conflict of interest has occurred with this hiring process or will occur as the city of Enterprise policies are followed," a February press release stated.
The chief reports directly to the city council.
