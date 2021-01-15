LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon Film Festival, a La Grande-based nonprofit, unveiled a new filmmaker residency program in a press release Friday, Jan. 15.
The residency is a month-long retreat for writers and directors to receive designated time and space to work on feature-length screenplays, according to the press release. The application for attendance opens Sunday, Jan. 17, on filmfreeway.com and closes Feb. 21 with an early bird deadline of Feb. 7.
The goal of the four-week program is for artists to walk away with a draft that has the potential to be produced in Oregon in the coming years, and for attendees to learn about resources and opportunities available for filmmaking in Eastern Oregon.
“Residencies are a sacred time and space where creatives have a sole mission: write and develop their ideas.” said H. Nelson Tracey, a Los Angeles based filmmaker and EOFF alumni who is helping to develop the program. “It’s a step away from inevitable commitments and distractions in life at home, and an added purpose of creation that can be difficult to conjure when left to one’s own devices.”
The EOFF team hopes to work with its partners, including Eastern Oregon University, to connect students and filmmakers through integrated academic events as well as social and engagement events.
The visiting artists will rely on HQ, a creative digital media studio in downtown La Grande as a hub for creativity and collaboration. EOFF staff are working on local lodging and food options to support residents.
“The amount of support for this program has been awesome,” festival director Christopher Jennings said in the press release. “We have connected with so many wonderful programs around the Pacific Northwest in our development journey.”
Applicants can attend one of two informational ZOOM meetings prior to the application deadline: Tuesday, Jan 19 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. Click on the links at the Eastern Oregon Film Festival website, www.eofilmfest.com, to register in advance for either meeting.
The residency application and more information also is on the website.
