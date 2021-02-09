LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University students will have a new degree option in the fall.
The computer science department at EOU has added a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. Students in the program will be able to earn a degree on campus or online.
Kiel Wadner, a part-time EOU instructor who works full time in the cybersecurity field, helped develop the curriculum. He said classes will focus on hands-on learning.
“There will be a lot of time working on computer skills not just reading about (cybersecurity) in a book,” Wadner said.
This will help students develop skills they need to prepare to meet digital security needs of organizations and businesses. These needs are complex but at the same time fundamental.
“In cybersecurity you are protecting the confidentiality, availability and integrity of information. You want to make sure that this information remains private and is not leaked online,” Wadner said.
He said students will take an extensive number of core computer science classes in addition to those focused on cybersecurity. This means students graduating with cybersecurity degrees will have significant flexibility.
“They will be able to work in information technology, not just cybersecurity,” Wadner said.
Hospitals are among the organizations where EOU cybersecurity graduates may find themselves working to fend off cyber attacks and make sure computer systems are up to date. Medical centers have a lot of digital patient records that need protection.
EOU’s cybersecurity curriculum will include not only technical classes but also courses addressing the legal and policy side of the field.
“Some people think you have to be a super technical computer person to be in cybersecurity, but the field is broad enough that you don’t need to be and still work in cybersecurity,” Wadner said. “Cybersecurity has a very human side and a very technical side.”
Wadner foresees an increasing need for cybersecurity experts in this region. He said communities in Eastern Oregon face cybersecurity issues just like anywhere else.
“Businesses, government agencies and nonprofits need the ability to protect system information,” Wadner said, “regardless of whether they are in a big city or a rural area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.