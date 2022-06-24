LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, for a special meeting.

The board will discuss whether to enter into a contract with EAB Global, Inc., an educational consulting firm. Since the contract would exceed $1 million in value, board authorization is required.

View the agenda at www.eou.edu/governance/board-meeting-schedule. Members of the public can watch the meeting via livestream at youtube.com/user/EOUAV

