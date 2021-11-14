LA GRANDE — After 18 months of remote and hybrid meetings, Eastern Oregon University's Board of Trustees returned to the Dixie Lund Boardroom on Wednesday, Nov. 10, for its first in-person meeting of the 2021 academic year.
The meeting agenda had trustees reviewing new degree programs, discussing enrollment strategies, learning about several new grants and gifts and receiving updates on statewide issues.
The trustees learned that fall enrollment met expectations, seeing only a slight downturn overall. The total student head count is down just 1%, and student credit hours saw a decrease of 3.5%. Online enrollments continue to trend upward. EOU President Tom Insko said declining community college enrollments have impacted the number of transfer students looking to earn a bachelor’s degree on campus or online at EOU, and he noted that uncertainty about the economic future and lingering effects of COVID-19 are contributing to a smaller incoming freshman class.
“Low-income, first-generation and diverse students have lost their systems for connecting to higher education,” Insko said. “The inability to connect with counselors, advocates and support services at the high school level has led to a lack of transition to colleges and universities.”
Shared priorities for Oregon universities
Trustees welcomed Ben Cannon, executive director of Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission, who highlighted progress on Oregon’s Student Success Bill, which aims to improve support for underrepresented students. The HECC is providing research on rural students with hopes the data will help influence 2023 legislation.
“From a HECC standpoint this really represents a great opportunity,” Cannon said.
The board also received an update on the Transfer Bill (HB 233) and the ways it will remove barriers to students who bring credits from prior institutions. EOU has representatives on a newly created state council to develop pathways for transferring credits between universities.
DEIA strategy reshapes staffing
EOU’s 2020 Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access Strategic Plan seeks to improve resources and connection while addressing systemic barriers to success. The university plans to rename and reconfigure the Student Diversity and Inclusion Department to wrap around Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, Human Resources and the Diversity Committee.
A new director and an assistant director of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging will guide diversity initiatives alongside two new staff members, a resources advocate and a student support specialist.
“I believe we can champion equity and access at our institution,” said committee member and trustee George Mendoza, also the superintendent of the La Grande School District.
Fieldhouse gift and university budget
EOU’s new fieldhouse has taken shape over the last several months on the eastern side of campus. With several design changes and additional institutional and private investment, the project is well underway and is expected to be completed in spring 2022. An $800,000 gift to the EOU Foundation from longtime professor Dr. Jean Neely and her sister, Janice, will support the facility, including a new Human Health and Performance classroom, lab and offices.
Trustees unanimously approved the finalized budget for the coming year, in which EOU will contintue to face the challenges of shifts in state funding and enrollment while maintaining positive reserves.
