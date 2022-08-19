LA GRANDE — Richard Chaves and Lara Moore will take over as interim co-presidents of Eastern Oregon University on Sept. 1, the university announced in a release Friday, Aug. 19.

The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees made the decision after convening for a special session on Aug. 19. The move was made necessary by the announcement earlier this month that current president, Tom Insko, would be leaving his post at the end of September. Insko has been named president and chief executive officer at Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.