LA GRANDE — Richard Chaves and Lara Moore will take over as interim co-presidents of Eastern Oregon University on Sept. 1, the university announced in a release Friday, Aug. 19.
The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees made the decision after convening for a special session on Aug. 19. The move was made necessary by the announcement earlier this month that current president, Tom Insko, would be leaving his post at the end of September. Insko has been named president and chief executive officer at Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville.
“We don’t make this choice lightly,” said Cheryl Martin, vice chair of the board of trustees. “We want to provide the university, and most important, our students, with stability, continuity and momentum as they come into the new year.”
After discussing the options for interim president, the board voted to adopt resolution 22-07 appointing Moore, the vice president for finance and administration, and Chaves, the current board chair, as interim co-presidents. Chaves will resign from the board to assume his new duties. The resolution also encourages the extension of interim provost Matt Seimears’ appointment until June 30, 2024.
The board began discussions of interim leadership at its retreat earlier this month. During its special session, the board held a lengthy review about its options for appointing interim leadership following President Insko’s resignation in early August.
The board discussed the options of appointing co-presidents, naming an external interim president who has experience working with the university, elevating an internal individual, or conducting a search for an interim appointment.
Over the past two weeks, the board engaged with EOU’s shared governance bodies to gain feedback from faculty, students and staff to inform its decision. They also reached out to employee labor groups and connected with the university’s alumni board and foundation board to understand the impact the decision may have on each organization.
“After having listened to the discussion and reading public comments, we (decided we) need to take the time to find the next great leader of EOU,” trustee Cedric Riel said. “For the interim, I think we should go with people who are passionate about and committed to the university. I believe Lara and Richard are those people.”
Martin also stressed the importance of new leadership working with the academic side of the university and engaging with deans and Seimears. Trustee and professor Anna Cavinato strongly encouraged open communication to seek feedback from the faculty.
“I believe in EOU’s community,” Moore said. “We have gone through a number of leadership transitions in the past, and I have confidence that we will come out of this transition with a great leader for EOU. In the meantime, I’m ready for a fantastic year.”
The board will meet in the next few weeks to determine how to proceed with the search process.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.