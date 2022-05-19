Hanna Saunders, an accounting student at Eastern Oregon University, studies in the school’s library on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. The EOU Board of Trustees is set to make a final decision on a potential tuition increase during meetings in May 2022.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees is set to make a final decision on a potential tuition increase.
The recommended proposal involves increases for undergraduate and graduate tuition, student health fees and a new computer science tuition differential. The two-day series of meetings began on Wednesday, May 18, and concludes May 19.
The proposed increase will raise undergraduate tuition rates by 4.9%, while the health service fee and incidental fee would rise by $15 each. The proposal lists a graduate tuition increase of 2.5%.
Overall, the proposed increases at Eastern are projected to add an additional $1,129,958 toward the 2023 fiscal year. The tuition increase alone is estimated to generate $1,107,876.
Prior to the board’s decision at the May meeting, the proposal was reviewed and discussed by the Eastern Oregon University tuition advisory committee and budget planning committee, which consists of students, faculty and staff members.
After freezing tuition in 2021, Eastern is one of the state’s six public universities that saw a decrease in enrollment during the 2021-22 academic year. The elements of inflation, lowered enrollment and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are leading public universities across the state to increase tuition rates in order to maintain high-quality education and services.
According to the board’s agenda, the tuition-setting process relies on Eastern’s strategic plan of maintaining the best overall value, building financial stability and ensuring affordable education in the region. The 4.9% increase in undergrad tuition is listed on the agenda as a means to assist with costs related to instruction and university operations.
If approved, the tuition increase will go into effect in the 2022 summer term.
The board meetings also will cover topics such as committee chair updates, amendments to board statements, annual training practices, governance reports and legislative updates. The board of trustees is composed of 15 volunteer members with ties to the university, students and region.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.