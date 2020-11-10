LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University professors are opening their lectures to the public in a newly reinstated colloquium series. Wilson Zehr, a business administration professor at the university, will present the first of 11 lectures beginning Thursday, Nov. 12, at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for other faculty and staff, as well as the community, to get a glimpse of the research being done at EOU,” colloquium coordinator Kelly McNeil said. “We all teach classes but not often do we get to see and hear about the unique and inspiring research that EOU faculty are participating in. I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to see the high-end projects and research that is being done in their community.”
Zehr will lecture about his research on how organizations use different forms of innovation to establish market leadership.
“Research on innovation has traditionally focused on technology applied to product or process innovation. Yet, we can see examples where the best technology does not prevail,” Zehr said about his presentation. “If our goal is market leadership, then which forms of innovation should we consider? Which forms of innovation have the highest likelihood of success? How does this change over time as the market evolves?”
Zehr said he is happy to open his lecture to the community.
“In this type of forum, a colloquium, there is an initial presentation,” Zehr said. “This is required for level-setting as we do not all have the same training or specialties. However, there is time for questions and discussion here too. In an ideal world, the conversation does not end when people leave the room. It should just serve as a starting point for further discussion, discovery, and application moving forward.”
The colloquium series will continue on the second Thursday of each month.
