LA GRANDE – Due to the severe weather and lightning expected in the La Grande area this weekend, commencement ceremonies for Eastern Oregon University will be relocated indoors to Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, June 11.
“We very much wanted to hold commencement at Community Stadium this year, but safety concerns over weather and potential lightning on Saturday necessitates moving the event indoors,” said Tim Seydel, vice president for university advancement. “The EOU team making this happen is incredible as they work to make this a great graduation for our students.”
The masters hooding ceremony check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 8:45 a.m., both in Quinn Coliseum.
Check-in for the main commencement ceremony begins at 8 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m., also in Quinn Coliseum.
When graduates arrive on campus, they should check in at the main entrance located on the north side of Quinn Coliseum.
With seating capacity inside Quinn Coliseum at a premium, graduates are limited to three guests within the building. However, a livestreaming will be available online and streamed on campus in the following additional locations: McKenzie Theatre (Loso Hall), Gilbert Event Center, Huber Auditorium (Badgley Science Center) and Zabel 101 (Zabel Hall). Seating is first come first serve in these additional spaces.
