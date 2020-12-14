LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University recently announced its program for early childhood education program received an ‘A’ in diversity from the National Council on Teacher Quality.
“We just got ranked fourth in the nation for early childhood program affordability, Dean of the College of Education Matt Seimears said in EOU’s press release, “and we tied with two and three. Out of all the early childhood undergraduate programs in the nation, EOU is No. 4.”
The press release also reported Seimears is excited about potential new developments in Eastern’s College of Education, including efforts to respond to special education teacher shortages and the new concentration in trauma-invested teaching through the master of science in education.
Seimears said the university is working to develop anti-racism classes and curriculum for PK-12 education partners and also address systemic racism students face in higher education. EOU students will serve as an advisory panel on the project.
“Teaching to diversity is one thing, but making a diverse model is challenging in a complicated way,” Seimears said in the press release. “You need the right equipment, the right faculty, the right mindsets and we’re doing that.”
