LA GRANDE — The $9 million Eastern Oregon University Field House under construction may be less than a year from completion.
“The building is scheduled to be completed in April of 2022,” said John Garlitz, EOU’s director of planning and facilities.
Construction workers are in the process of preparing the site for the pouring of a concrete foundation for the future structure. Work on the building’s exterior then will start and should be finished by early fall. Once this is done, construction workers will have the protection they need from the weather to do the interior work for the Field House, Garlitz said.
Original plans called for the concrete foundation to be in place in 2020, but a prolonged planning and permitting process, Garlitz said, prevented this. The project’s contractor, Mike Becker General Contractor, however, was able to install the underground utilities, install drainage facilities, complete grading of the site and building pad and install base rock on the site for spring work. Mike Becker, a Union County firm, now is able to install the concrete footings and will work throughout the spring, summer and fall to enclose the building, Garlitz said.
The structure will house a classroom for EOU’s Health and Human Performance program that will be able to double as a lab. The facility also will be the new home of EOU’s Outdoor Adventure program, now in the Hoke Union Building,
Original designs for the building called for it to have 88,300 gross square feet, which would have allowed for a 200-meter track, making indoor track meets a possibility. However, budget constraints led to reducing the space about 25%, which means a smaller track.
The partial track will provide a multipurpose practice area for EOU’s track and field team, other athletic programs and EOU students.
EOU track and field coach Ben Welch said the smaller building and track still will be a big plus for his team in the winter. He explained the track team conducts its winter practices in Quinn Coliseum’s small gym, which has 4,545 square feet. But in the Field House, he said, his team will have access to about 48,000 square feet for practices.
He noted pole vaulters will be able to practice with a full approach, and runners training for the 60-meter hurdles will be able to run a full course and then have 40 feet to decelerate. Welch said presently those training for the 60-meter hurdles event, which has five hurdles, can run only about 20 meters while clearing two hurdles before they have to slow down and stop.
The Field House will be open to all students and the public. Tim Seydel, Eastern’s vice president of university advancement, said the new building brings another benefit.
“Having a facility like this will help us recruit students,” Seydel said.
