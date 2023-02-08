LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is partnering with Community Connection of Northeast Oregon for its 2023 EOU Food Drive.

The goal is to collect 20,000 pounds of nonperishable food items for the Union County food bank. The food drive is part of a statewide effort and will involve competition between the school's sports teams.

