Kelly Ryan and Hatch
Kelly Ryan, right, one of three finalists for the president position at Eastern Oregon University, talks with Michael Hatch, the director of EOU's Outdoor Adventure Program, during a reception on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Badgley Hall.

 Dick Mason/The Observer

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is hosting an open reception Friday, May 19, to introduce newly appointed president Kelly Ryan to the public.

The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Loso Hall lobby on the EOU campus, providing an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and community members to meet and greet the new president.

