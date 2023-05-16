Kelly Ryan, right, one of three finalists for the president position at Eastern Oregon University, talks with Michael Hatch, the director of EOU's Outdoor Adventure Program, during a reception on Monday, April 24, 2023, in Badgley Hall.
LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is hosting an open reception Friday, May 19, to introduce newly appointed president Kelly Ryan to the public.
The event will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the Loso Hall lobby on the EOU campus, providing an opportunity for students, faculty, staff and community members to meet and greet the new president.
Ryan's visit to La Grande marks her first formal appearance after being named president by the EOU Board of Trustees last week.
Prior to her appointment as EOU president, Ryan served as the interim chancellor at Indiana University Southeast. She also held positions at IU Southeast as the executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, dean of the School of Social Sciences, coordinator for the Department of History, and professor of history.
During her visit, Ryan will participate in a number events on the EOU campus. She will attend the EOU May board meeting, offering an opportunity to engage with university trustees and discuss the institution's priorities. Additionally, Ryan will visit the Spring Symposium, an annual showcase of student research and academic achievements.
Ryan also will join the EOU Foundation's Celebration of Scholarships donor event, emphasizing the importance of philanthropy in providing opportunities for students. The event will recognize the generosity of scholarship donors and highlight the impact of scholarships on EOU students' lives.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.