Eastern Oregon University hosted more than 140 high school students Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, for the Eastern Oregon District FFA Convention.

LA GRANDE — A winter weather front did not chill the enthusiasm for the Future Farmers of America Thursday, Feb 23, as more than 140 high school students from the tri-county region made their way to the Eastern Oregon University campus for the Eastern Oregon District FFA Convention.

The annual convention included tours of the university, presentations, meetings with the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Program as well as scholarship interviews.

