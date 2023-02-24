LA GRANDE — A winter weather front did not chill the enthusiasm for the Future Farmers of America Thursday, Feb 23, as more than 140 high school students from the tri-county region made their way to the Eastern Oregon University campus for the Eastern Oregon District FFA Convention.
The annual convention included tours of the university, presentations, meetings with the Agricultural Entrepreneurship Program as well as scholarship interviews.
Visiting Assistant Professor of Business Chad Mueller who leads the Agriculture Entrepreneurship program at the university said he was “very pleased” with the turnout.
“It was good energy, good activities, and the students really seem to enjoy themselves,” he said. “And, it brought 140 kids to campus.”
Mueller said FFA gives young people a chance to develop leadership skills, from agriculture to team building, skills he emphasized help build good citizens.
“We’re like a family,” La Grande High School's Karly Burges said. “We work together, taking care of each other. Once you put on that jacket you’re like family.”
Kara Ann Akers, of La Grande High School, who was running for district office credits FFA with helping her develop valuable skills.
“I fell in love with the competition,” she said, “I’ve learned so much, and I’ve learned to push myself out of my comfort zone.”
Thirteen school districts were represented at the convention, including, Cove, Elgin, Enterprise, Joseph, La Grande, North Powder, Pine Eagle, Union, Wallowa, Imbler and Baker.
During an awards ceremony at the conclusion of the convention, Eva Anderson was presented with the EOU FFA Scholarship. Suzannah Moore Hemann of the EOU Foundation made the presentation.
The event was hosted by the Eastern Oregon University College of Business.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.