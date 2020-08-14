LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s Outdoor Adventure Program is offering 12 students the opportunity to have their orientation off campus. The five-day adventure in the Elkhorn Mountains includes rock climbing, paddleboarding, biking and hiking around Anthony Lakes. It costs $125 per person, which includes food and gear from the Outdoor Adventure Program.
The outdoor excursion a chance for students to get to know one another and find shared interests while seeing a different view of the area compared to the traditional week of welcome orientation. All outdoor skill levels and experience are welcome.
OAP Director Michael Hatch said most of the activities will not have to be changed to meet COVID-19 precautions, as they are already distanced. However, masks will be worn when rock climbing or whenever else social distancing is not possible.
