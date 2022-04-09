LA GRANDE — When it comes to photography skills, there is no better way to improve than by gaining experience.
Eastern Oregon University students did just that and more this past week, traveling to Treefort Music Fest in Boise to hone their photography skills. Eleven students in the university’s first-ever special topics in concert photography class took photos across the five-day event, capturing the musical performances and overall experience of Boise’s storied festival.
“To be able to travel and see another city and spend time in this atmosphere is invaluable,” said Michael Sell, the associate professor of art at Eastern who teaches the class. “It gave them the ability to take pictures in an interesting way to engage with the performers. The students really got into it.”
Students in the 300-level class were required to photograph at least six different shows across four or more venues in Boise and were encouraged to go out of their comfort zones to capture the best photos. In addition to photographing live music performances, the students were tasked with capturing the overall ambiance and festival experience — the finished product was compiled into two portfolios and graded as the largest project of the course.
The festival began in 2012 and has evolved into a beloved downtown gathering that welcomes indie rock bands and fans from all over. The five-day event brings in hundreds of bands and performers, stretching across the live music venues in the city.
Sell noted that the Treefort experience mirrored how professional photographers often operate.
“That was a new thing for many students, to be out in the field, so to speak,” he said.
Experience levels in the class varied, with a number of art students joining non-art students looking to share in the common goal of improving their photography skills. Emily Wadkins came into the class with experience taking portraits and photography on the side, and found concert photography on a large scale like Treefort as a welcoming challenge.
“Learning how to take low-light photos was a little bit of a learning curve the first day, but by the second day I started to get a grasp on it and I got some great photos out of it,” Wadkins said.
Wadkins noted that the class and other photographers at the festival made for a helpful atmosphere for advice and tips. While not an art major herself, Wadkins was excited at the opportunity to take part in the first rendition of the concert photography class at Eastern.
“It’s not something I would normally take in my schedule, but art has become a really great hobby and creative outlet,” Wadkins said. “I’ve never been good at drawing or painting, but being able to do digital art is something I’ve always been really passionate about.”
Corinna Stadler, who attended the entirety of the festival, noted that the Treefort festival experience created a community of performers, fans, photographers and other attendees alike. After photographing and meeting numerous bands throughout the festival, Stadler and several other student photographers were able to intrigue some of the performers with the possibility of performing in Eastern Oregon as well.
“I am hoping to return as a photographer again next year and felt like it was a great experience,” Stadler said.
For Carolyn Brandt- Griffith, Treefort was the first time she had photographed a big concert.
Brandt-Griffith was surprised by the family element and community camaraderie at the festival, for which she tried to focus on for her festival experience portfolio.
“Overall, it was a really great experience and cool to see a show from a different perspective,” she said. “We all looked at it with different perspectives while looking for unique ways to capture it.”
Brandt-Griffith also said that photographing performances in front of large crowds pushed her out of her comfort zone in a positive way, learning and improving photography skills through the experience.
“It took some time to not feel hesitant, but I felt like I took away a lot by the end of it,” she said. “I feel like (Sell) created a super awesome activity for a bunch of people.”
Sell noted that the idea for the topics in concert photography class had been in the works for a while and may be an option for students at Eastern in the future. The concept allows for professor like Sell, who has a background in photography and music, to create a curriculum based on a more specific topic. He stated that the festival organizers were accommodating to the group, allowing college students to gain valuable real-world experience.
“Top to bottom it was a great experience,” Sell said. “For photography students, it’s super valuable to have these experiences.”
