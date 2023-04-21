Thom Chesney, right, talks with Tyler Thamert, of La Grande, during a reception at Badgley Hall on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. Chesney is one of three EOU presidential finalists.
Thom Chesney, right, and Tim Seydel join a conversation during a reception in the foyer of Badgley Hall on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on the Eastern Oregon University campus in La Grande. Chesney is a one of three finalists in the search for a new EOU president, and Seydel is Eastern's vice president for university advancement.
LA GRANDE — Thom Chesney, one of Eastern Oregon University’s three presidential finalists, knew that some people in Huber Auditorium might be becoming anxious.
Chesney was introducing himself and his ideas at a public forum on Thursday, April 20, and preparing to make a PowerPoint slide presentation on strategic planning. The candidate then used his ready wit to assure those in attendance that his presentation, which had been flowing quickly, was not about to lose its momentum.
“I know that some of you have PowerPoint anxiety. I can see that some are staring through the screen, but don’t worry I have only six pages,” Chesney said.
Indeed, Chesney’s PowerPoint presentation was relatively brief but not the time he spent explaining how a small university can best connect with people in the regions they serve. He stressed that educators at universities need to be vigilant about looking for openings to connect with potential students.
“We have got to get into their space,” said Chesney, who has served as the president of two universities.
To make his point, Chesney used the example of a church in the Midwest with many Spanish-speaking members he wanted to introduce to his university. Chesney, who speaks Spanish, said he could have extended an invitation to the members of the church’s congregation and tell them that his college’s doors were open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and that everyone was always welcome to visit. However, Chesney decided to go a big step further. He attended a church service there at which he spoke. Chesney said he accomplished more in 90 minutes that day in terms of making connections with potential students and their parents than if he had spent long hours trying to get them to visit his university’s campus.
“It was a wonderful experience,” said Chesney, who served as the president of Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, from 2019 to 2022 and the president of Brookhaven College in Dallas, Texas, from 2011 to 2019.
Chesney has worked in higher education for 25 years and has a Ph.D. in English literature from Florida State University, a master’s degree in creative writing from Minnesota State University and a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Washington University in St. Louis.
He said that a lot has changed since he first enrolled in college, noting that universities were using a traditional model still used by some today, one he believes all should move away from. That model calls for universities to focus on recruiting students who will always be full-time students, graduate in about four years and never transfer. Chesney said this model is outdated and that universities should instead be embracing students like those who may take one class a term except when they have extra time and may need eight years to graduate.
“We need to value nontraditional students more,” said Chesney, speaking of higher education in general.
Personal touch makes a difference
Clarke University’s enrollment grew during Chesney’s three years there, including the two-year COVID-19 pandemic period, when enrollment grew a total of 7%. The growth during the pandemic occurred when enrollment was falling at the majority of the nation’s universities. Chesney credits the enrollment growth during the pandemic to a number of factors.
He noted that Clarke University made in-person instruction available throughout the pandemic and gave students the opportunity to have their own rooms at residence halls.
He also believes an intense letter-writing campaign made a difference. Chesney noted that personal letters were sent to parents of all students during holiday breaks.
“We thanked the parents for entrusting their sons and daughters to us,” he said.
