Dr. Nathan Lowe, center, accepts the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education's 2023 Colleagues’ Choice Innovation Award from Gail Burd, left, executive committee chair, and Debora Halbert, vice chair of the executive committee and chair of the selection committee. The school received the honor for its Oregon Teacher Pathway program at the Western Academic Leadership Forum's annual meeting, in Tucson, Arizona, at the end of April.
LA GRANDE — A program that focuses on training culturally responsive teachers to work with students from diverse backgrounds has earned Eastern Oregon University some recognition.
According to a press release, the school received the 2023 Colleagues’ Choice Innovation Award from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education for its Oregon Teacher Pathway program.
The program at EOU offers high school students dual credit courses in introduction to education and culturally responsive practices and a weekly field experience tutoring elementary school students. The OTP program aims to strengthen the workforce pipeline of quality, trained and diverse educators. Research shows that students of color achieve higher academic success when exposed to teachers trained in culturally responsive practices.
“Relationships are critical to the success of the Oregon Teacher Pathway program,” Rae Ette Newman, interim dean of the College of Education, said. “I nominated this program because our work is creating connections, impacting students’ ability to attend college, and building a sense of pride in the community.”
Students from diverse backgrounds make up a third of the student population in Oregon public schools.
EOU was presented with the award from the Western Academic Leadership Forum during its annual meeting, held April 26-28 in Tucson, Arizona. The award recognizes innovative achievements among four-year institutions and systems in the West that advance equity for student success.
“We are honored to have been selected for this award,” OTP Director Tawnya Lubbes said. “As a grow-your-own teaching program, our practices have proved successful through partnerships in regional schools. The program provides a promising pathway for students to reach their career goals while building strong educators who serve their communities in a culturally and linguistically responsive way.”
Oregon Teacher Pathway
Oregon high school students in the Oregon Teacher Pathway program can enroll in a year-long course worth four college credits, work with mentors, interact with leading scholars, conduct research and visit the EOU campus.
Program participants qualify for a tuition discount at EOU and agree to mentor high school students in their home communities and fellow college students pursuing teacher education. They also receive mentorship and professional development including interaction with national scholars during their collegiate studies and are supported into their first years of teaching.
Since 2015, the program has had 334 high school students participate, with 113 choosing EOU to pursue studies in teacher preparation and a 93% retention rate. With 37 program graduates, 89% are currently teaching in rural Oregon. The program is funded by state grants through the Educator Advancement Council and a partnership with EOU. Visit www.eou.edu/otp to learn more.
