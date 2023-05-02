Colleagues-Choice-Award-Winner-2023.png

Dr. Nathan Lowe, center, accepts the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education's 2023 Colleagues’ Choice Innovation Award from Gail Burd, left, executive committee chair, and Debora Halbert, vice chair of the executive committee and chair of the selection committee. The school received the honor for its Oregon Teacher Pathway program at the Western Academic Leadership Forum's annual meeting, in Tucson, Arizona, at the end of April.

 Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — A program that focuses on training culturally responsive teachers to work with students from diverse backgrounds has earned Eastern Oregon University some recognition.

According to a press release, the school received the 2023 Colleagues’ Choice Innovation Award from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education for its Oregon Teacher Pathway program.

